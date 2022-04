Lauren C. Flick

ADDISON - Lauren C. Flick, age 92, of Jackson, formerly of Addison, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Senior Moments Assisted Living in Jackson. He was born on July 28, 1925, in Greytown, Ohio, to Rollie C. and Leona R. (Neeb) Flick. Lauren married his first wife, Verlee J... Read More

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc