Daniel Geurts

Daniel Geurts Silver Cliff - Daniel W Geurts, 67, Silver Cliff, was taken too soon and unexpectedly on February 6, 2020. He was born October 1, 1952 to the late Fred and Irene (Coenen) Geurts. Daniel graduated from Wrightstown High School, served two years in the Army as a military... Read More

