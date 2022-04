James Eric Dawber

James E. Dawber, 75, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022 at his home with his family near. He was born November 18, 1946 to James H. Dawber and Nettie "Ruth" (Banford) Dawber. He was married to Karen Lehner on July 25, 1987. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and... Read More

Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home