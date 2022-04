Bob Epperson

Bob Epperson, 46, died June 30 in Bartlesville. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. July 6 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Bob was born on September 14, 1965 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He graduated from Wynona... Read More

