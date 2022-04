Gil Dominick

Gil Dominick, 82, of Wyoming, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 6, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Keystone on July 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Gilberto and Argenia "Gina" Loreti Dominici. Gil was a graduate of Wyoming High School and Bloomsburg University... Read More

