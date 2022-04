Jacquelyn Winslow

Winslow Jacquelyn Mitchell Winslow, 89, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Edward L. Winslow. She was born to Lois and George Mitchell on January 21, 1928. She is survived by her children Peter (M. Suzann Kondo), Patricia Uebel, and Marcia... Read More

Spring Grove Funeral Home - Tri County