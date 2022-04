Robert B. Gill

Robert B. Gill Robert B. Gill (Bobby), 79, of Middletown died August 13. He was born to the late Otto and Norma Gill of Orange, CT. Bobby leaves his wife of 29 years, Deborah McBrien Gill and Debbie's children Melissa Termine Batitte of West Roxbury, MA and her daughters Grace and... Read More

