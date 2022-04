Marsha Squires

Marsha Squires, 50, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2016, in Brunswick, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Slebodnik) Greenawalt, of West Newton. She was a 1984 graduate of Yough High School. She is survived by two sons, Caleb (Mary) Squires, of St. Mary's, Ga., and... Read More

Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc