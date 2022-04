Words just cannot express how saddened I am for your tragic loss, and I send heartfelt condolences to all families who lost loved ones in the tragedies at Aromatherapy Spa, Gold Spa, Young’s Asian Massage, and to the entire community. We look forward to the time when tragedies like this will no longer occur and there will be global peace.



God will comfort you and give you the strength to cope. He will comfort your broken hearts. May your cherished good memories of your loved ones also bring you some comfort during this difficult time. May God’s love and the Book of God comfort you always. –Psalm 23

March 27, 2021