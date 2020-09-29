Menu
Leonard F. Schmidt
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1927
DIED
September 22, 2020

Leonard F. Schmidt

June 18, 1927 - Sept. 22, 2020

CATO - Leonard F. Schmidt, 93, of Cato, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Syracuse, June 18, 1927, son of the late, George Schmidt, and, Loretta Haley Schmidt. He was the former owner and founder of Increda-Meal Nutrition Bars in Cato, now known as Nutrition Bar Confectioners which is still run by Len's family. He was a pilot having owned several planes, two of those being a BT-13, and a PT-19. He enjoyed golfing, and his winters in Orlando, Florida.

He is predeceased by three brothers: Art Schmidt, Ed Schmidt, Bud Schmidt, two sisters: Beatrice Butler and Lillian Littlefield.

Survived by his wife of 72 years, Jeannie Ingersoll Schmidt; son, Mark Schmidt (Tammy), three Grandsons: Lenny (Corrine) Schmidt of Cato, Marky (Carrie) Schmidt of Cato, and, Jeffery (Cheryl) Schmidt of Phoenix; sister in law, Dorothy Hopkins, seven Great Grandchildren: Triton Schmidt, Luna Schmidt, Mira Schmidt, Cora Schmidt, Everly Schmidt, Tyler Schmidt, and Oakley Schmidt, as well as several nieces, and, nephews.

A memorial service will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 1408 NY-Rt 176, Fulton, NY 13069, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required. Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 29, 2020.
Condolences to all.
Marion Donhauser Sutliff
September 28, 2020
I will miss miniature golfing with him in Florida.
Cheryl Veit
Family
September 25, 2020
Dad loved playing miniature golf.
Tammy Weaver
Friend
September 25, 2020
Thank you Len for treating me like a daughter. You have been such a joy to be part of your life. I will miss you so very much. I will miss you smacking me on the back and throwing spitballs at me at the restaurants. Super Bowl Sunday and going to Florida will never be the same again. You are a great man with a great big heart and an awesome family who loves you dearly. It has been a great honor to know you.
Tammy Weaver
Friend
September 25, 2020
Sorry to your family's loss. Such a wonderful man.
Darlene Hoyt
Friend
September 25, 2020