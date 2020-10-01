Menu
David A. Donahue

JORDAN - David A. Donahue, 72, of Jordan passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 unexpectedly after a brief illness. David was a Weedsport graduate and a life-long resident of the Jordan area. He was a former employee of Allied Chemical Co. and Church and Dwight. David was an avid casino goer, SU sports fans and animal lover. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Donahue, daughter Teresa (Garth) Napolitano, son Michael Donahue and two grandchildren: Kaylee and Austin Napolitano. Family and friends may call 12-2pm Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge followed by a graveside service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan at 2:15pm. Contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of Central NY, Auburn, NY 13031.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY 13060
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
, Jordan, New York
