Katherine T. Houston

Katherine T. (Hodge) Houston

Mar. 3, 1952 - Sept. 20, 2020

AUBURN - Katherine T. (Hodge) Houston, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. She was born March 3, 1952, in Auburn, NY to Evertt and Edith (Conti) Hodge. She was a 1970 graduate of Weedsport Central High School in Weedsport, NY. She married Don Houston on October 5, 1977 in Dallas, TX. For those who know the story it was a wedding to remember. Kathy truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was out-going always putting others before herself. Kathy worked as an independent contractor following her husband's career overseas while in the foreign service. She was quite the entrepreneur: At one time she owned an import-export business, and earlier in life owned a collectible and antique business. Later, in retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed her life living in and traveling the U.S. full time in their motorhome with hubby Don.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Don; Son Charlie; brothers: Jim and Ernie Hodge; sisters: Peggy Loperfido, Sally Griswald, Marry Jeffers and Denni Hodge . And many, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Due to CoVID restrictions; a memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Auburn NY at a later date to be determined when all is safe again.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 1, 2020.
