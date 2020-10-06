Tina Yvonne Stratton

AUBURN - Tina Yvonne Stratton, 63, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Shirley Walters. Tina was a dedicated home health aide to the families she served in the local community over the years. She loved her family and was always the first person to be there for anyone in need. Tina also enjoyed her party gatherings throughout the year. Tina was well known for her strong and willful mind and may she be at peace now.

She is survived by children: Robert Wilder, Misti (Jamie) Young-White; grandchildren: Juliette Majestic Rose Wilder, Robert Wilder, Rion Wilder and Sopia Wilder; brothers: Donald (Sandy) Franklin Walters, David (Patty) Franklin Walters, Mark (Yvonne) Eric Walters, Kennard (Shelly) Timothy Walters, Steven Wheeler; sisters: Alice Elizabeth Walters, Gina Ann Wood, Terry Marie Thomas; most cherished papillon's: Max, Spanky and Walter.

In addition to her parents, Tina was predeceased by her husband, Paul Stratton, sons: Gary Michael Bajanen and Michael Wilder and grandchild, Zoe Wilder.

Visitation will be from 2PM to 4PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, NY.