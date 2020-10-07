Esther F. Lukins

AURELIUS - Esther F. Lukins, 85, of Beech Tree Rd., Aurelius, passed away October 4, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Esther was born in Oil City, PA, the third of nine children to parents Lawrence and Irene Quinn. In 1941, her family moved to Auburn NY where they were instrumental in the start-up of the Auburn Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Franklin Street. Now known as the Auburn Alliance Church on North Seward Ave., where she regularly attended and loved singing the old hymns.

A graduate of Union Springs High School, she worked at various stores, Reva Rollerdrome and her favorite place, Jack Crehans.

Esther is survived by her son Timothy, whom she dearly loved, her sister Marilyn (Louis) Proulx, and brothers: Larry (Janet), Jim (Karen) and Tim (Barbara) Quinn; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Howard (Luke) Lukins, her parents, sisters: Joann Fallon and Janet Wyant, and brothers: Tom and Joe Quinn.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3-5PM followed immediately by a funeral service at 5pm at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the church or to the National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Ave., #270, Rochester, NY 14607. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.