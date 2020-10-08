Annie Laurie (Page) Nolan

Aug. 23, 1931 - Sept. 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - Annie Laurie (Page) Nolan, born August 23, 1931, the daughter of James Peyton Page and Etna Louranah Oglive, passed away on September 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 22, 2020.

Annie Laurie was the fifth child in a family of eight children. They had a busy and colorful childhood on the farm in Callahan. She spoke fondly of her mom and dad, working in the many family businesses, and helping to raise her younger siblings. She left to attend Florida State University. Ann's sense of adventure would lead her to National Airlines and New York City, where she traveled and worked as a flight attendant on the Havana, Cuba route. In New York she met her future husband, Peter J. Nolan, at the ice rink in Central Park. They were married and shared a wonderful life together for 60 years raising their five children in Auburn and Albany, NY.

Ann's sunny disposition aided her in her successful real estate career and in her many volunteer commitments through church and various women's organizations. Giving back to her community and helping those less fortunate were a driving force in her life; be it donating time to the Girl's Club of Albany, reading with students in elementary schools, hosting Welcome Wagon parties or helping with food drives. Ann liked to golf, dance and bowl. She also was a true partner to her husband and his long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

After retiring in 2001, Ann and Peter moved cross-country to L.A., so they could help raise their grandchildren. She was a strong, compassionate even tempered mother who enjoyed a laugh, a beer and a good book. She was lovingly referred to as "Ann from Callahan" and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her brothers: Marvin, Ronald and John, children: Amy, Peter, Laurie, Jeff, and Maureen, 15 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.