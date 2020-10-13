Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances A. Cordingly

Frances A. Cordingly

Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 10, 2020

AUBURN - Frances A. Cordingly, of 1 Parker Street, Auburn, NY passed away Saturday, at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Frances was a retired employee of Emerson Park, and Cayuga Community College. She loved reading and most important spending time with her family. A good trip to the casinos was always a treat.

Surviving are her children: Mary Currier, Auburn, Janine Currier (Gerald), Montezuma. Candice Ray (Dennis Ray, Jr.) Auburn; Grandchildren: David, Robert, Heather, Courtney & Shawn Currier, Robin & Dennis Ray; Eighteen Grandchildren; One great great grand daughter; two brothers: Richard Courtney, Rochester, Donald Courtney, Pompano Beach, FL.

Frances was pre deceased by her parents Charles E. and Amelia Pearl Courtney, brothers: Gerald, Charles, David, a sister Sandra Storier and grandson Zander B. Murray.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY at 1 pm. The Reverend Dr. Leroy Kettinger will officiate. A calling hour will be held from noon to 1 pm prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, Syracuse NY. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.