Frances A. Cordingly

Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 10, 2020

AUBURN - Frances A. Cordingly, of 1 Parker Street, Auburn, NY passed away Saturday, at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Frances was a retired employee of Emerson Park, and Cayuga Community College. She loved reading and most important spending time with her family. A good trip to the casinos was always a treat.

Surviving are her children: Mary Currier, Auburn, Janine Currier (Gerald), Montezuma. Candice Ray (Dennis Ray, Jr.) Auburn; Grandchildren: David, Robert, Heather, Courtney & Shawn Currier, Robin & Dennis Ray; Eighteen Grandchildren; One great great grand daughter; two brothers: Richard Courtney, Rochester, Donald Courtney, Pompano Beach, FL.

Frances was pre deceased by her parents Charles E. and Amelia Pearl Courtney, brothers: Gerald, Charles, David, a sister Sandra Storier and grandson Zander B. Murray.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY at 1 pm. The Reverend Dr. Leroy Kettinger will officiate. A calling hour will be held from noon to 1 pm prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, Syracuse NY. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY