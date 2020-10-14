Mary E. Morris

AUBURN - Mary E. Morris, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late John and Georgie Lee Williams Mitchell. Mary loved going to church and spending time with God's people. She also enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales and auctions and cooking in the kitchen. Mary was a very kind person and generous person who was loved by many.

She is survived by, her children: Virgil Graham, Kayshawn Morris, Gwendolyn M. Jones, Cathy Graham, Gloria (Tony) Smith, Debbie (Clarence) Speed, Lorrie Morris; Sister Abbie Session; host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her daughter Yvonne Graham, great grandson Christopher Jones, brother James Mitchell and sister Minnie Cotton.

There will be visitation from 11AM to 12PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Auburns First Church of God in Christ, 90 Garrow Street, Auburn with a home going service to follow at 12PM. The burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Auburns First Church of God in Christ in memory of Mary E. Morris.