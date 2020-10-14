Menu
Edward J. Trouesdale

Nov. 20, 1956 - Oct. 9, 2020

AUBURN - Edward J. Trouesdale, 63, of Auburn, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on October 9, 2020. Edward was born in Syracuse, NY on November 20, 1956, the son of the late Beverly McKeeby. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

Edward is survived by his son, Matthew Trouesdale; his step daughter, Breanne Forsythe; his companion, Maxine Dodrill; his sisters: Debra (Jim) Sochia, Kat Trouesdale, Shelly (Rick) Pitcher and Donna (Greg Simmons) Baker; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Edward was predeceased by his sister, Anne Marie Ayotte.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 4pm-6pm in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Donations in Edwards name may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn NY. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
