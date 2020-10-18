Shawn E. Coyle

Mar. 7, 1961 - Oct. 10, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Shawn E. Coyle, 59, of Weedsport passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Shawn was born on March 7, 1961, in Auburn to the late Richard and Dorothy Johnson Coyle. He graduated from Weedsport High School and was employed with McQuay for 20 years. Shawn then owned and operated Nickel Back Jacks in Weedsport. He truly enjoyed visiting with his customers. He was a kind soul with a heart of gold, whenever he received a tip he would donate it to the local food pantry.

Shawn and his wife, Linda loved spending time with their family and friends especially at the River or Black Lake. Most days you could find Shawn in one of his many Hawaiian shirts that he loved.

Shawn is survived by his loving wife, Linda Griffin Coyle; his brother, Jamie (Susan) Coyle; his sister, Laurie (Shawn) Varney; father-in-law, Bob Melvin; sister-in-law, Penny (Todd) Pavlus; God daughter, Emily Penird; his beloved cats: Dory and Booger; many nieces; nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Shawn was predeceased by his brothers: Michael and Richard Coyle; mother-in-law, Helen Melvin.

Donations may be made to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions for social distancing, Shawn's family will be holding drive thru calling hours from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Nickel Back Jacks, S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Please enter east bound lane RT. 31 and exit south on RT 34. There will be no social gathering; drive thru condolences only.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport