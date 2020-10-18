Dr. Russell Samuel Zanowick, MD

June 12, 1930 - June 8, 2020

SUN CITY WEST, AZ - Dr. Russell Samuel Zanowick, MD beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend to many, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, AZ just four days before his 90th birthday.

Russ was born June 12th in 1930 to Samuel and Mary Oristian Zanowick in Auburn, New York, immigrants from Eastern Europe. He became a tough and traditional man, forged from the era of the Great Depression and World War II. In his later years of education, Russ attended St. Basil's Preparatory (Ukrainian) School in Stamford, Connecticut. Then Russ attended Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland for his B.S. in Science graduating cum laude. St. Louis University became his choice of medical school. It was during his time in medical school where he met his beloved wife Mildred (Mitzi) Louise Fiorica of nearly 64 years while working at Auburn Memorial Hospital during their schools' summer break. Following medical school, Russ chose to do his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. At the completion of his residency, he was invited to join the Miamisburg Family Practice in Miamisburg, Ohio. There Russ (aka Dr. Z) became a well respected family physician, dispensing his compassion along with his medical expertise to treat countless patients in the Montgomery County region for over 36 years. Since his retirement, his patients expressed regularly how much he was missed.

Russ was a dedicated husband and family man who raised a family of six sons: Paul, Stephen, Michael, Mark, Christopher and Russell J. In addition to practicing medicine, he owned and ran a farm, an endeavor which brought the whole family together creating many wonderful memories for everyone. As an avid golf player, he enjoyed the game up until a few months before his passing. Photography and hunting were other interests he enjoyed throughout most of his life. After retiring he picked up Silversmithing and jewelry making. Russ took great pleasure in the creative artistic outlet this new hobby provided for him and shared his creations with others.

Along with his parents and siblings Alexander (Al), Mary Fedor, Genevieve and Bowden (Bud), Russ was preceded in death by his wife Mildred (Mitzi), son Michael C. Zanowick, and grandson Marine Cpl. Paul W. Zanowick II "Rocky". Surviving him is his sister Stella Chalanick, sister-in-law Theresa Graney Zanowick, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sons Paul, Stephen, Mark, Christopher and Russell J.

Funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later date.