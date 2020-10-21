Stephen J. Pelton

Dec. 15, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2020

AUBURN - Stephen J. Pelton, 84, known to many as "Big Daddy", of Auburn passed away on October 19, 2020 at Upstate Community General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Steve, the son of the late Louis A. and Marie Pelton was born in Auburn on December 15, 1935. Steve was a graduate of West High School and while working full-time, he earned his degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Navy and was a disabled veteran. Steve was employed by the State of New York until he retired. As a lifelong member of the community, he was actively involved in community affairs and sports activities including serving on the Board of Directors of Pop Warner football, coaching many years for Pony and Little league baseball as well as playing and coaching basketball and baseball. In his younger days, Big Daddy was known for his "fast pitch" at the Y-Field.

Steve enjoyed family breakfasts and playing cards with his family and friends. Steve cherished and was most happy during the times he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this warm and loving man.

Steve is survived by his children: Kathleen (Edward) Sayles, Eileen (Robert) Barry, Michael (Keri) Pelton and John Pelton; grandchildren: Sarah Sayles, Matthew, Katie and Christopher Pelton, Meghan, Lexi and Zach Pelton, Jason and Peter Barry, Austin and Celeste Sayles; brothers in law and sister in law: Christopher Vale and Robert and Francine Costa, and many nieces and nephews.

A remembrance of Stephen's life will be celebrated at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Meals on Wheels (Cayuga County) and Knights of Columbus, Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.