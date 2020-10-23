Michael J. Adamus

Sept. 20, 1949-Oct. 16, 2020

SYRACUSE - Michael J. Adamus, 71 a former resident of Cayuga, NY passed away Friday October 16, 2020 in Syracuse, NY.

The son of the late E. John and Esther R. Adamus..brother of Edmund J. Adamus, Jr. Michael was a bird carver.

Memorial contributions can be remembered to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the charity of one's choice.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Lake View Cemetery, Cayuga NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.