Evelyn V. Searing

AUBURN - Evelyn V. Searing, of Auburn, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at the age of 95. She was one of six children raised by her parents, Nelson and Hazel Wellman. Evelyn's five siblings included four brothers: Don, Gene, Samuel and Carl Wellman and one sister Shirley Wellman Rouse. Her parents and all her siblings predeceased her.

Evelyn grew up in the Skaneateles area and graduated from Skaneateles High School. While attending high school, she participated in the marching band as a majorette. After high school, she entered nurses training at the Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing and as a result of completing her studies there, she became a registered nurse. During training, she was given the nickname Corky by her friends studying in the same school and that nickname was used by her friends and family her entire life. Evelyn had a nursing career of over 30 years at Mercy Hospital in Auburn spending the last years before her retirement as Nurse in Charge on the fourth floor.

She met her husband, G. Bernard Searing, when he returned to Auburn after his service in the US Navy during WWII. They were married at Holy Family Church, Auburn, in 1946. Bernie was a career fireman for 30 years with the Auburn Fire Department. He ended his career with the rank of Captain and passed away in 1984. Corky and Bernie had three children: Linda Searing Bandas (late husband Stefan), Kristine Searing Hubbert (Daniel) and Gary Searing (Lourdes). Corky and Bernie immensely enjoyed family and friends and loved to entertain. They had a Christmas Eve open house at the family home on Burt Ave. in Auburn for many years. Corky continued this tradition on her own after Bernie's passing.

Evelyn enthusiastically embraced all of her grandchildren: Stefan R. Bandas Jr. (Dania), Jonathon Hubbert (Payden), Tamara Searing Hahn (Rich) and Katie Searing. She was also blessed with great grandchildren: Nikolai Bandas, Taylor Estrella, her namesake Stella Evelyn Hahn, Gracie Hahn and Blake Hahn. She was always ready at a moment's notice for babysitting, playing and all kinds of fun with Grandma.

Evelyn spent her retirement years traveling and "eating out" with her girlfriends, nurturing and loving her family as only she could do and even taking care of the family pets. She loved birds and all animals, especially dogs. Her favorite place on earth was her spacious front porch at the house on Burt Ave. She filled it with flowers every summer and sat there year after year enjoying the breezes and keeping track of what was going on in the neighborhood. Evelyn is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public calling hours. The family will gather to celebrate Evelyn's life at a time of their convenience. For those who may wish to donate in the memory of Evelyn V. Searing the family suggests Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, alz.org or ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128, aspca.org. Condolences at www.brewfuneralhome.com