Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan M. Smith

Joan M. Smith

LIVERPOOL - Joan M. Smith, 59, of Liverpool, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Marie Rowland Stockmyer. Joan was known for doting on her nieces and nephews, loved listening to Weird Al music and loved animals. She was also very dedicated to her genealogy studies and work at the Family History Center. Joan has ended on her great faith journey and started the next.

She is survived by, Husband, Kenneth J. Smith; Mother-in-Law, Hanny Smith; Sister-in-Laws: Kathleen Stockmyer, Laurie (Dave) Mackay; Brother-in-Law, Ray (Mary) Smith; Nephews: Logan (Emily) Smith, Matthew (Shannon) Stockmyer, Michael (Kimberly) Stockmyer; Niece, Hannah Smith; Great Nephews: Lance Smith, Michael Stockmyer, Adam Stockmyer, Aidan Stockmyer and Gabriel Stockmyer; Great Nieces: Taylor Stockmyer and Katura Stockmyer.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother Paul Stockmyer and nephew Christopher Stockmyer.

Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. A private funeral service will be on Friday October 30, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Ledyard.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021
Oct
30
Funeral service
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3166 Miller Road, Auburn, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I’ve known Joan since we were both 5 years old. We started head start together & went through elementary, Jr High & High School together. I would go to Joans house & she would come to mine as children.
After school we lost track of one another, but Facebook brought us back together. Joan always had a smile that could light up the universe, & even on your worst days, she would bring out the smile in you just by being Joan.
Thankfully, I was able to visit with Joan last Summer @ our 40th class reunion & reminisce about a much peaceful time in this world.
I will miss our talks Joan & the smiles you brought out of me just by being you
Love
Vanessa Fellows (Dee Hetherington)
Vanessa Fellows
Friend
October 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I had many memories of Joan when we were younger going to the Auburn Branch at the time. Thankful that got to spend some time with her back in Aug.
Donna Egbert
Friend
October 26, 2020
My dear friend. Joan, I'll miss you forever. We shared so many interests and backgrounds, especially genealogy. I can just see you getting acquainted with all your ancestors. You left us much too soon. My deepest condolences to Ken and all the Stockmyer family.
Lauri Levy
Friend
October 26, 2020
Many may not remember, but my Father Warren Jump and her Father "Chet" worked together at Southern Cayuga Central (Sherwood Building) all those years ago. I said that we are all connected in some small way. May I extend to you my condolences on your loss.
Paul Jump
Friend
October 26, 2020
Joanie Baloney! It was an honor to know you my whole life. It was a privilege to call you family. May God hold you close and your family closure as we say "til we meet again". I love you.
Leah Kishpaugh
Family
October 26, 2020