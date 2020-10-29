Menu
David W. Austin

AUBURN - David W. Austin, 60, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020. David's passion was hunting small game and a relaxing day of fishing. David was a veteran having served in the United States Marines from 1980 to 1984.

He is survived by Son, Zachary Austin; Daughters: Mary Stotler, Carissa Cassel; Parents: Donald and Jean Austin; Brothers: Michael, Raymond and Gregory Austin; Sisters: Linda Jaqith and Marylou Harmon; 10 Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild.

David was predeceased by his brother Richard C. Austin.

Visitation will be from 2PM to 4PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
