Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Alan Glover

Gary Alan Glover

WEEDSPORT - Gary Alan Glover, 71, of Weedsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, Gary was a life resident of the Jordan-Weedsport area. He retired from the former Marsellus Casket Co. Gary served with the US Marines in Vietnam and he was a member of the Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317.

Surviving are a son, Michael Glover (Cheyenne Brown); two daughters: Kelly A. Glover (Clyde Bennett), and Sonni Thompson (Ben Thompson); two sisters Rae Lynne Bower and Karen DeVoe; and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. Elbridge. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY 13060
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.