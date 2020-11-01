Alice O'Byrne Quinn

March 2, 1923 -Oct. 29, 2020

AUBURN - Alice L. O'Byrne Quinn, 97, a lifelong Auburn resident passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony Street.

The daughter of Joseph P. and Margaret McHale O'Byrne was a graduate of St. Aloysius Grammar School and Class of 1940 from Auburn Eat High School. During her working career she was employed at ALCO, Dr. Louis Marshall, and Lakeland Visual Company. A member of St. Mary's Church, and the St. Mary's Rosary & Scapular Society.

Alice loved being with her family, and reading and good Irish music. Her husband Francis Quinn pre deceased her in 2001. Surviving are their children: Daniel (Joyce) Quinn, Colonie, NY, Martin (Judy) Quinn, Walworth NY. Maureen (Thomas) Reinhardt, Eustis FL; Grandchildren: Kerry White and Kevin Quinn, Branden and Shannen Quinn, Nicholas, Laura, Gregory and Meghan Reinhardt, Christopher and Jason Lewis; Several Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was pre deceased by sisters: Agnes King, Louise King, Jane Castro, Margaret Pineau and Elizabeth Murray; brothers: Paul, James and John O'Byrne who was killed in action in WWII.

At Alice's request private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Memorials may be remembered to the charity of one's choice.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.