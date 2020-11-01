Donald P. O'Brien

BINGHAMTON, NY - On October 26, 2020, Donald P. O'Brien, 73, (CAMPRDON) climbed his highest peak. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Patricia O'Brien, his children: Melissa (Jeffrey) Packer and Michael (Kimberly) O'Brien; four grandchildren: Audrey Packer, Cameron, Nathan and Clare O'Brien; two sisters: Patricia A. O'Brien and Mary (Rachel Elizondo) Seggerman; one brother Kevin O'Brien; many nieces, nephews; three cousins; and Steve and Mary Meyer; dear friends he and Pat vacationed with for many years. Born in Auburn, NY, Donald was a proud graduate of SUNY Cortland with a Bachelor's Degree in Outdoor Education. Imbued with a love for nature and children, Don successfully merged these interests through his many years of working for the YMCA and the Boy Scouts of America. He was always happiest when he was outdoors, hiking, camping and canoeing. He shared that love with his own family and also with countless children he taught while working at Camp Y-Owasco, Camp Tuscarora and many others throughout the area. He was proud to be an unofficial Adirondack 46er. He refereed several sports, including high school basketball, track and field and college soccer. A lifelong Boy Scout, he was a member of the Order of the Arrow and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. In addition to his camp work for the Scouts, his final job was as a Field Director for the Baden-Powell Council. He enjoyed the NY Mets, 'Cuse basketball and with his wife, was a season ticket holder for the BU Bearcats basketball team. An avid bird watcher, Don participated regularly in the annual bird count. He was a member of Rotary International, the Kiwanis Club and St. James Church in Johnson City.

Due to safety concerns associated with Covid-19, the family has opted for a private service. Those wishing to honor Don's life may do so by making a donation to ADK Mountain Club: ADK, 814 Goggins Rd, Lake George, NY 12845. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com