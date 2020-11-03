Donald Frederick Bowden, Sr. "Squeak"

WEEDSPORT - Donald Frederick Bowden Sr. "Squeak", 90, passed away at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Donald was a life resident of Weedsport, NY. Born and raised on the family farm. He was the son of the late Blanche Lush and Fred C. Bowden.

He resided on Weedsport Sennett Road in Weedsport his whole adult life. Donald graduated from Weedsport Central School; Class of 1949.

Squeak owned and operated "Bowden Farm" until his passing. He was a great outdoorsman, he had a love for farming, hunting and spending time at his camps; The Clifton Hunt Club and The North Pond. He also loved his dog, Gretchen. Donald was a past member of 25 years with the Weedsport Civil Defense, and an Election Inspector for the Town of Brutus for 40 years. He was also a member of the Weedsport Historical Society and the Town of Brutus Planning Board.

Donald is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Angela Capozzi; his children: Charlene (Juice) Langowski, Carolyn Campbell, RoseMarie Bowden (Walter Kordziel), Donald (Carol) Bowden, Jr., Denise Bowden, Joseph Bowden and Michael (Julie) Bowden; his nine grandchildren: Erin (Justin) Merkovich, Elizabeth (Joseph) McDowell, Christopher (Rachel) Campbell, Michael (Leah) Gehman, Christopher (Marie) Gehman, Hunter, Zachary, Joshua and Reilly Bowden; his six great grandchildren:

Elijah and Mila Merkovich, Callum and Angus McDowell, Porter and Celeste Gehman; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his two sisters, Marcia Bowden and Pat Jorolemon.

Due to the current COVID restrictions; services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Snow Parish Regional Finance Office 90 Melrose Rd. Auburn NY 13021.

