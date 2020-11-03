Menu
Vernon Gansz

Vernon Gansz

July 5, 1918 - Oct. 31, 2020

AURELIUS - Vernon Gansz, 102, of Aurelius, passed away October 31, 2020 at The Commons on St Anthony. Mr. Gansz was born in Lyons, NY on July 5, 1918, to the late Frederick and Carrie Eyer Gansz.

Vernon retired from Beacon Mill as a millworker at 65. He worked for O'Hara Farm Machinery as a parts delivery person and Aurelius Recycling until the age of 90.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden and taking care of his lawn. One of his favorite pass times was playing cards and word puzzles.

Vernon is survived by his loving family, his children: Patricia (William II) Cass, MaryBeth (Michael) Pethybridge, Amy (Dennis) Walowsky and James (Coreen Flynn) Gansz; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. Special friends: Sarah and David Schott, Bernice and Gary Cunningham.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Irma Scott Gansz in 2013.

Services will be held privately.

Donation in memory of Vernon may be made to Aurelius Fire Department.

Donation in memory of Vernon may be made to Aurelius Fire Department.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 3, 2020.
Amy & Family, we are so sorry to here about your dad. May he Rest In Peace & please know you & all your family are in our thoughts & prayers.
Kevin and Joanie DeChick
November 3, 2020