Douglas C. "Dougie" VanHorn
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1951
DIED
November 1, 2020

Douglas "Dougie" C. VanHorn

CATO - Douglas "Dougie" C. VanHorn, 68, of Cato, passed away November 1, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, son of the late George VanHorn and Jackie J. Jackston VanHorn. He attended Cato Schools, then joined the Air Force. Prior to retirement he was employed at Yagers Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing, but above all was his love for his family. He was a member of the Ira Fire Department, and an EMT often helping CIMVAC.

He is predeceased by a brother, Steven VanHorn.

Survived by his wife, Diane Baldwin VanHorn; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Peters of Jordan; son, Shane (Linda) VanHorn of East Syracuse; brother, Kevin (Vicki) VanHorn of Weedsport; and sisters: Cheryl (Gerry) Youngs of Cato, and Brenda (Norm) Howell of Cato; sister in-law, Destiny VanHorn; grandchildren: Kathryn (Taylor) Hamm, Shalyn (Joshua) Jones, Sean (Erica) VanHorn, Tess VanHorn, and, Jaqualyn Peters; great grandson, Micah Hamm; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will take place Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, at 11:00 a.m. Face masks and social distancing is required. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers, they may do so to the CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W Main St. Cato , NY 13033, or the Ira United Methodist Church , 12479 Ferris Rd., Cato , NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY 13033
Funeral services provided by:
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Such a fine man with a good heart and wonderful sense of family. His humor and work ethic will be remembered.
Dewey & Joni Lincoln
Friend
November 3, 2020
We are so very sorry Diane. Doug was a wonderful person and always so full of happiness. He will be missed by all. May he RIP.
Mike and Joyce Scott
Friend
November 3, 2020
I will miss you,until we meet again.
Bueleh Cavanagh
Family
November 3, 2020
Brenda...My deepest of sympathy to you and your family for your loss and prayers are being sent to you in this time of your need
Colleen Moore
Friend
November 3, 2020
Diane and family were so very sorry for your loss.
Randy an Bonnie Blake
November 2, 2020
Brenda- I remember your brother well. Such a kind person and always had a smile on his face. I’m so sorry for your loss and hope your family finds comfort in his memories. ❤ Kelly (Burghdurf) Cortini
Kelly Cortini
Friend
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your kids. Doug will be missed. Hugs and prayers to the whole VanHorn family.
Kristine Moore
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Jeannette Delmar
Friend
November 2, 2020