Douglas "Dougie" C. VanHorn

CATO - Douglas "Dougie" C. VanHorn, 68, of Cato, passed away November 1, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, son of the late George VanHorn and Jackie J. Jackston VanHorn. He attended Cato Schools, then joined the Air Force. Prior to retirement he was employed at Yagers Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing, but above all was his love for his family. He was a member of the Ira Fire Department, and an EMT often helping CIMVAC.

He is predeceased by a brother, Steven VanHorn.

Survived by his wife, Diane Baldwin VanHorn; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Peters of Jordan; son, Shane (Linda) VanHorn of East Syracuse; brother, Kevin (Vicki) VanHorn of Weedsport; and sisters: Cheryl (Gerry) Youngs of Cato, and Brenda (Norm) Howell of Cato; sister in-law, Destiny VanHorn; grandchildren: Kathryn (Taylor) Hamm, Shalyn (Joshua) Jones, Sean (Erica) VanHorn, Tess VanHorn, and, Jaqualyn Peters; great grandson, Micah Hamm; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will take place Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, at 11:00 a.m. Face masks and social distancing is required. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers, they may do so to the CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W Main St. Cato , NY 13033, or the Ira United Methodist Church , 12479 Ferris Rd., Cato , NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com