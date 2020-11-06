Menu
W. Alan Johengen
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

W. Alan Johengen

June 26, 1939 - Nov. 2, 2020

AUBURN - W. Alan Johengen, 81 of Willowbrook Drive, Auburn died Monday, November 2,2020 in his home. Born June 26, 1939 in Erie, PA, Alan was the son of the late Edward and Kathryn Degan Johengen and spent his youth living in Lockport, NY. He was a 1962 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. From a young age, Alan lived his life to the fullest. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, was a talented singer and musician having started his own folk group "The Fire Side Singers" in Lockport, as well as being an avid snow skier, boater, camper, reader and was always the first, and last one on the dance floor. He enjoyed convertible sports cars, motorcycles, bird watching, playing softball and was an avid cook. An incredibly talented artist and inventor, Alan also volunteered his time to Camp Columbus and Meals on Wheels, to name a few.

Alan absolutely loved his children and grandchildren, and together with his wife of 52 years Mary Sue Ulrich Johengen, they owned and operated Johengen Sales. They relished the time spent traveling the world together, and were winter residents of Bonita Springs, FL.

In addition to his loving wife Mary Sue of Auburn; he is survived by two daughters: Laura Johengen-Ryan and her husband Andrew of Buffalo, and Maggie Susman and her husband Ben of Auburn; four grandchildren: Shamus Alan Ryan, Meredith Ryan, Bodin Susman and Ruby Susman.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

Contributions may be made "In memory of W. Alan Johengen" to People Inc. at https://www.people-inc.org/support_us/tribute_giving/lindex.html, a Western New York provider of services to children and adults with disabilities.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Our heartfelt condolences to each of the Johengen family, Mary Sue, Laura, and Maggie we love you all dearly and regret the loss of Alan. Peace and love for you all
Renee Campbell
November 6, 2020