Anthony S. "Tony" Bisogno
1949 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" S. Bisogno

May 11, 1949 - Nov. 1, 2020

DOVER, TN - Mr. Anthony "Tony" S. Bisogno, age 71, of Dover, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville, KY. He was born May 11, 1949 in Carbondale, PA, son of the late Antonio S. and Stella Safin Bisogno. Tony retired as a foreman from Cayuga County Highway Department. He was a coach for over 20 years with the Youth Programs in Auburn, NY.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Bisgono. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Michalene "Micki" Guyle Bisogno; son, Anthony Bisogno (Mary Beth), Dover, TN; daughters: Steffany Rose (William), Syracuse, NY; grandchildren: Karleigh and Anthony "Lil T" Bisogno; sisters: Marilyn Watson (Jerry), San Diego, CA, Lee Myers (David), Union Springs, NY, Mary Sawdey (Tom), Union Springs, NY, and brother-in-law, William Guyle, Auburn, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He devoted his life to his family.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN, online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 6, 2020.
Micki and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May God help heal your hearts during this time.
Connie Murray (Stephenson)
November 6, 2020
To micki and family. Joan and I are sad to here of Tony´s passing. I will always remember him as a great friend -especially when we were growing up and playing daily baseball games in the west end with all our friends. He was a great person and friend on an off the field. He will truly be missed. I´m sure there´s a team up there in heaven that needs a catcher RIP "Bizzy"......Al Lepak
Allen lepak
November 6, 2020
Mickey, please accept my deepest sympathies for you, and your family. The great times Tony, and I had together going to ball games, hockey games, and the times we had at the restaurant, and bar were always filled with joy. Tons of laughs we had together will always be cherished , and the times we had cruising in your VW bug. RIP BIZ. Prayers for you, and your family.
Ed Pines
November 6, 2020
Micki, Sorry to hear about Tony. Wonderful guy. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Marianne (Tanner)Meyers
November 6, 2020