Delores A. Montross

SENNETT - Delores A. Montross, 82 of Sennett, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Cato, the daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Corfield Crego and had been an area life resident.

"Pinky" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, graduated from Weedsport Central High School, Class of 1956. She retired from many years of service for Cayuga County, working in the Master files department and also spent several years as a clerk for Boces. Delores was the Town of Sennett assessor and Ladies Auxillary member for the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department for numerous years. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casino's . Delores's most cherished and favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all of them.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Peter Montross of Sennett; four sons: Lenny (Kelley) Casper, Timmy (Wendi) Casper, Robin (Bet) Casper, Jeff (Kathy) Casper; four step-children: Dennis (Linda) Montross, Cindy (Martin) Short, Tammy (Tommy) Treat, Ronald (Annette) Montross; 23 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; four siblings: Tom (Sue) Crego, Sheila English, Cathy (George) Donovan, Devon Crego; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a grandson Allen Peter Montross.

A private service and burial will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to either the Sennett Fire Department or St. Luke's Church.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.