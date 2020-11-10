Menu
Linda Margensey

Linda Margensey

Nov. 11, 1947 - Nov. 4, 2020

PORT BYRON - Linda Margensey, 72, passed away unexpectedly November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born the youngest child of 10 to the late Chester and Julia Featherly. She is predeceased by her husband, King Margensey and by all of her siblings, except her sister, Mary.

Linda is survived by her companion, Mike Baxter; daughter, Julie (Dave) Denman; daughter, Kimberly (John) Cordway and son, Richard (Amy) Margensey; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Margensey, Kelcie Cordway, Thomas Cordway, Alyssa Margensey and great granddaughter, Macie Short.

Per Linda's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with Audioun Funeral Home in Port Byron.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 10, 2020.
