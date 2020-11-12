Debra Jean Locastro Cilley

Dec. 26, 1952 - Nov. 2, 2020

GREENFIELD, NH - Debra Jean Locastro Cilley, 67, passed away on November 2, 2020, in the peace and comfort of her home in Greenfield, NH, surrounded by love and family.

Deb was born on December 26, 1952 in Auburn, NY. She attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from East High School, Class of 1970. She was a graduate of OCC Nursing School and prior to moving to New Hampshire, worked as a Registered Nurse at both Mercy Hospital and Auburn Nursing Home.

Deb met Ray Cilley in Auburn while he was here for work. They married on September 4, 1982 and led a beautiful life in Greenfield, NH. Together, they built Springpond Farm, where they raised alpacas. In her younger years, Deb was an excellent water skier and softball player. She was an avid knitter and her beautiful needlepoint was displayed around her home. Deb and Ray also wintered in Florida for the past twenty-plus years.

In addition to her loving husband Ray, Deb is survived by sisters: Terri (Kevin) Hogan, Christine (Marty) Capra, Joni (Gary) Sanders, Kate (Brad) Metcalf, Patti (Pat) Wren, Michele (Kevin) Rivoli, and Ann Marie Brown; brothers: Mark (Amy) Locastro, Richard (Kim) Locastro, David (Amy) Locastro and Thomas "TJ" Locastro; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Richard "Dick" and Madelyn "Maddy" Burke Locastro in 2012.

A memorial mass honoring Deb's life will be celebrated at 9:30 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 in St. Alphonsus Church. Please social distance and wear face coverings.

Contributions may be made in memory of Deb to Camp Columbus, c/o Seneca Cayuga ARC, 1521 Clark Street Road, Auburn, New York 13021.