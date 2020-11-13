Menu
Richard O. Wertman

Aug. 1, 1939 - Nov. 11, 2020

UNION SPRINGS - Richard O. Wertman, 81, of Union Springs, passed away November 11, 2020 at the Matthew House, with family by his side. Born in Union Springs on August 1, 1939, Richard was the son of the late Troy and Ruth Walters Wertman.

He owned and operated Richard Wertman Plumbing and Heating for over 20 years. Richard proudly served our Country while in the Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1107 in Union Springs and enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Wertman, his daughters: Donna (Brian) O'Hara, Deborah Hendricks, Pennie (Christopher) Goodwin and Paula Blay; and son William Wertman; his step children: Gwendolyn Stroops (Chuck Bleistein), Stanley (Vicky) Stroops, Belinda Stroops (Chuck Mitchell), Pam Hooper and Terry (Lauren) Stroops; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, Richard O. Wertman II and his siblings.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public service. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Nov. 13, 2020.
