Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara A. Fitzgerald

Barbara A. Fitzgerald

Aug. 26, 1941 - Nov. 11, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Barbara A. Fitzgerald, 79, of Weedsport, passed away November 11, 2020 at the Abraham House. Born in Auburn on August 26, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie Roberts Drew.

She was previously employed with Reva Plastics in Port Byron. Barbara was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and the Ladies Fire Auxiliary in Weedsport. She enjoyed spending her summers at River Forest and winters at Valleydale in Zephyrhills, FL, where she was also a member of the Moose Lodge.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Tyson Behm) Calhoun; her sons: John, Jr. (Julie Stoddard) Fitzgerald, Charles Fitzgerald and Michael (Carla) Fitzgerald; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John F. Fitzgerald and her sister, Gloria Tucker.

Due to the current circumstances of COVID, there will be no service or calling hours. Please consider a donation in Barbara's name to the Abraham House Inc., Rome NY. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.