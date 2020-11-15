Barbara A. Fitzgerald

Aug. 26, 1941 - Nov. 11, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Barbara A. Fitzgerald, 79, of Weedsport, passed away November 11, 2020 at the Abraham House. Born in Auburn on August 26, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie Roberts Drew.

She was previously employed with Reva Plastics in Port Byron. Barbara was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles and the Ladies Fire Auxiliary in Weedsport. She enjoyed spending her summers at River Forest and winters at Valleydale in Zephyrhills, FL, where she was also a member of the Moose Lodge.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Tyson Behm) Calhoun; her sons: John, Jr. (Julie Stoddard) Fitzgerald, Charles Fitzgerald and Michael (Carla) Fitzgerald; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John F. Fitzgerald and her sister, Gloria Tucker.

Due to the current circumstances of COVID, there will be no service or calling hours. Please consider a donation in Barbara's name to the Abraham House Inc., Rome NY. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.