Cherylyn A. Granger

Dec. 14, 1950 - Nov. 8, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Cherylyn A. Granger, 69 of Bell Street, Weedsport died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 14, 1950 to the late James and Dorothy Slocum Arnold.

Cherylyn was a graduate of Weedsport High School and Eisenhower College. She continued her education, earning a Master's Degree from Chapman University. She retired from Seneca County as an addictions counselor. Cherylyn enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques with her late husband and above all, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson Christopher.

She is survived by two sons: James Granger (Laura) of Auburn and Andrew Granger (Kristin) of AZ; one grandson Christopher James Granger of Auburn; brothers: William Arnold (Candy) of Waterloo and James Arnold of Norwich; one sister Joann Palmer of Norwich; and many nieces, nephews and close friends who helped her in her final years, especially Kyle Hotchkiss and Debbie Young.

In addition to her parents, Cherylyn was predeceased by her husband Gary; son Christopher Scott Granger; and brother David Arnold.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Cherylyn to the Weedsport Presbyterian Church, Weedsport Fire Department or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

