Donald G. Foster

Apr. 15, 1927 - Nov. 15, 2020

LOCKE - Donald G. Foster, 93, of Stony Hill Road, Locke passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after an extended illness.

Born on April 15, 1927 in the Town of Owasco, NY, he was a son of the late Kellogg W. and Eva A. Gunsalus Foster.

Growing up in a large farming family, Don knew what it was to put in a day's work. His family moved to Locke in 1935 continuing with farming. He married his wife, Ann Canavan in 1960 who passed away on July 4, 1999. Throughout his life he worked at the Groton Feed Co., Atwaters Feed Co. and Hewitt Bros. in Locke, as well as Smith Corona in Cortland and Groton for 15 years and later TOPS in Cortland until his retirement. All the while raising heifers at his own farm. He was a dedicated family man and always enjoyed the Foster family get-togethers as well as spending time with his own family.

In addition to his wife, he was pre-deceased by his siblings: Carlton Foster, Paul Foster, William Foster and Elizabeth Ferris.

He is survived by his son, Michael D. (Michelle) Foster and his daughter, Michele (Mark) Howard all of Locke; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, Stewart Foster of Groton and many, many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bird Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Locke Fire Department, Four Town First Aid or Hospice of the Fingerlakes.

