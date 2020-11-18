Menu
Monica S. Mandy

AUBURN - Monica Sybil Mandy, 58, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

Monica was born in Germany the daughter of Steven and Elsie Bohn Mandy. Monica lived most of her life in the Auburn area.

Monica is survived by her daughter Renate Mandy; and her grandchildren: Daniel and Margaret DiMaria; as well as family and friends from all over the world who were blessed to know her.

There will be no calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck – Pelc Funeral Home, LLC


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020.
