J. Anne Littlejohn

March 6, 1946 - Nov. 14, 2020

UNION SPRINGS - J. Anne Littlejohn, 74, of Union Springs, passed away November 14, 2020 at Matthew House in Auburn, NY.

Anne was born March 6, 1946 in Deposit, a daughter of the late Orville and Julia (Johnson) Littlejohn. She was employed with Cornell University for many years, retiring as an administrative assistant in the College of Veterinary Medicine. She was a certified CPA, had a Juris Doctor Degree from Syracuse University College of Law and was a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Anne was an avid reader, very involved member of her church, and was part of the choir. She enjoyed singing and spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Jane Wood, and brother, Orville "Buddy" Littlejohn. She is survived by her siblings: Iva Snyder, Nelson "Skeeter" (Jean) Littlejohn, David Littlejohn, Neil "Gus" Littlejohn (Karen Simkin); brother-in-law, Gary Wood, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Littlejohn. She is also survived by two sons: Matthew Henry (Sara Baker), and Joshua Henry; and three grandchildren: Aria and Damien Henry, and Ryan Henry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in the Scipio Community Church, 3434 NY Rt. 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147.

A private burial service will be held in Deposit, NY in the spring.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.roswellpark.org), or Scipio Community Church at this link: https://scipiochurch.churchcenter.com/giving.