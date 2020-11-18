Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Christopher Stine
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020

John Christopher Stine

Aug. 18, 1986 - Nov. 13, 2020

AUBURN - John Christopher Stine, 34, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

John was born in Auburn on August 18, 1986. He graduated from Auburn High School and then Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree. John was recently employed with the Census Bureau.

John is survived by his parents, Charmaine Cutillo Smith and John Stine; sister, Michelle (Chris) Chase; niece and nephews: Madison, Dylan and Mason whom he adored; his maternal grandmother, Jeanne Cutillo; paternal grandmother, Josephine Stine; uncle Michael (Don Penree) Cutillo; along with several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Face covering required and social distancing needs to be observed. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.