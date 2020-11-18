Lloyd J. HughesEileen F. Hughes

AUBURN - Lloyd, known to the family as "LJ", born on May 19, 1921 passed on Sept. 13, 2017, was the youngest of Frances and John Hughes' eight children. He served in WWII as a Captain in the Air Force. After the war, he opened Cayuga Glass and Oswego Glass Companies, retiring in 1980. Lloyd was active in the Auburn Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Owasco Planning Board, and Sacred Heart Church.

Eileen Flynn Hughes, born on Sept. 14, 1926 passed on Nov. 1, 2020, was the daughter of Agnes Shambo Flynn and Francis Flynn, of Auburn, NY. She graduated from Holy Family High School and began a career at New York Telephone, becoming the youngest area manager in CNY. Years later, she returned to work at Cayuga Community College, where she earned her degree, along with forming great friendships that lasted long after retirement. Eileen was an avid reader, golfer, baker, and bridge player.

Lloyd and Eileen met at Auburn Golf and Country Club in 1951 and continued their love of golf throughout their marriage.

They were founding members of Sacred Heart Church, where they actively participated and met many of their lifelong friends. Eileen often stated how their faith had seen them through challenging times.

They were preceded in death by their son, Kim Edward.

Lloyd and Eileen are deeply missed by their children: Paula (Scott) MacHose, Maureen (James) Gault , Mary Beth (Jack) Smolokoff. They adored their grandchildren: Patrick (Amy) and Kate (Vicente) Hughes, Lauren and Sam MacHose, Jade and Jamen Smolokoff, Haley Gault; great-grandson, Oliver Hughes and daughter-in-law Jane Knapp Hughes.

A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in August, followed by an "Irish celebration", where we will toast to LJ's favorite saying, "Be Good & You'll Be Happy!"