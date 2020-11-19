Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna Namisnak

Anna Namisnak

AUBURN - Anna Namisnak, 88, of Auburn, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Namisnak was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kyrtak. She was a former employee of Stott & Davis.

She is survived by her husband Edward P. Namisnak; her children: her son Peter J. (Kathryn) Namisnak of Farmington, daughter Stephanie Namisnak of Webster, and son Gregg A. (Lauri) Namisnak of Penfield: and her grandchildren: Jonathan and Mary Namisnak. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Kyrtak.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.