Merritt Willard Fletcher

July 29, 1926 - Nov. 15, 2020

AUBURN - Merritt Willard Fletcher was the youngest of eight children born to Alberta Stanton Fletcher and Frederick Grant Fletcher on July 29, 1926. As a young man Merritt, his sister Beula and brother Herbert performed in many Vaudeville circuit acts as "Babe and the Star Dust Twins" both singing and tap dancing.

Merritt, siblings, and parents were lifelong members of SS Peter (and John) Episcopal Church in Auburn. In his long life, Merritt served as a vestry member and sang in the choir was an acolyte as a young boy. His faith was a strong part of who he was.

After attending local schools, Merritt served in the US Army during WWII, stationed in Germany. Shortly after returning to Auburn, Merritt married the love of his life, Naomi Victoria Post. Together they raised their three sons Merritt "Fred", Glenn and Michael. Merritt worked various jobs starting from shining shoes at Johnny's Shoeshine to Columbian Rope. In his retirement, Merritt went back to work as a maintenance facilitator at BTW and his most enjoyable job as a member of the Wegmans Bakery Team.

Merritt loved playing cards, listening to Frank Sinatra and was a diehard fan of the Auburn Double Days. Always willing to help, Merritt was the go-to guy for many family members and friends. He volunteered for many organizations and was a board member of the Auburn Housing Authority. He was a past president of the Auburn NAACP and was inducted into the NAACP hall a fame with his wife Naomi. Merritt was declared a "Legend of Auburn" by Ormie King in 2012. His most memorable and exciting event in his life was attending the inauguration of President Barack OBama.

Merritt was pre-deceased by his parents, siblings, wife Naomi and son Fred. He is survived by his children: Glenn (Donna) Fletcher of Auburn and Michael (Gladys) Fletcher of Miami, nine grandchildren: Sean, Merritt, Kasha, Garrison, Michael, Morgan, Marcus, Maurice, Merritt Fitzgerald; and five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Merritt also leaves behind his loyal and caring companion Miss Bessie Williams.

Merritt, Dad, Grandpa, "Pops", Great-Grandpa, Uncle Merritt will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held later in 2021. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com