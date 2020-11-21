Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John H. Martin

John H. Martin

AUBURN - John H. Martin, 94, of Auburn passed away on September 30, 2020.

He was predeceased by his wives: Betty (Hutchins) in April 2020, and Annette (Morin) in December 1999, as well as his only sibling Rollande Gouin in November 2000.

Surviving are his two children: Robert A. Martin (Paul Hergenrother), and Marlene O'Conner (Timothy); three grandchildren: David Martin (Sueann), Jennifer Windspirit, Candace Decker (Anthony); 10 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews in Canada.

He was a tool & die maker for many years and opened a successful business of his own, Ro-Mar Stampings in Auburn. He enjoyed singing, and sang in a Barbershop Choir & Quartet, and in the church choirs of St. Aphonsus and St. Francis for many years. He loved to travel, dance, camp and spend time with his family and his beloved cat "Boo Boo Kitty".

A private ceremony will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to the ASPCA or any other animal rescue groups. Arrangements are by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, NY.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.