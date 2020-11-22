Mary J. Hansen

AUBURN - Mary J. Hansen, "Nana", 69, of Auburn passed away on November 20, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born and raised in Auburn. The daughter of the late Theodore and Irene Marquart. Mary graduated from Mount Carmel High School and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. She retired from TRW in Auburn.

Mary is survived by her husband Robert; they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage next July. She is also survived by her son, Thomas (Dawn); daughter, Wendy Churchill; grandchildren: Katie and Jake Hansen, Jozalyn and Braelyn Churchill; siblings: Edward Marquart, Thomas Marquart, Teresa (Gary) Tanner; brother in law, Michael Withers; sister in law, Kathy Hansen; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister Karen Withers.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4-7 PM at White Chapel Funeral Home in Auburn. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechaplefh.com