Harry J. Sowles

Sept. 14, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2020

CATO - Harry J. Sowles, 92 of Cato, passed away Friday, November 20,2020 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Harry was born in Wolcott on September 14, 1928, son of Harry and Helen Sowles. After graduation from Leavenworth School, he worked for Rochester Gas and Electric. He married Elizabeth Reed on August 27, 1950 and joined the Marines. They lived in North Carolina and Illinois until Harry was deployed to Korea. After his return home, they bought a house in Cato.

Harry was a life member of CIMVAC, a life member and past Chief of the Cato Fire Department, and life member of the Cato American Legion rising to Commander and Past 7th District Commander. Harry and Betty volunteered for meals at the fire department and breakfasts at the Legion. They belonged to the Cato Senior Citizens, helping with bus trips, and were Senior Citizens of the year in 2004. They also helped with the monthly bus trips to Turning Stone. Harry enjoyed bowling and golfing.

He is survived by their daughter Donna.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 27, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to CIMVAC, 2496 W Main St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com