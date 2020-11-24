Jean L. Dyson

Feb. 21, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2020

AUBURN - Jean L. Dyson, 92, passed away at Finger Lakes Center on Friday November 20, 2020. Jean was born in Auburn the daughter of Herbert and Beatrice Wood Hagemann. She was a graduate of Central High School with the Class of 1947, and attended Cayuga Community College.

She retired in 1998 from Cayuga County Health & Human Services as a Senior Audit Clerk and in 2004 retired from the City of Auburn as a School Crossing Guard. In earler years she was employed with the City of Auburn Department of Social Services.

Jean volunteered with many organizations in her lifetime. A Girl Scout Leader, Girls Softball Coach, Boy Scout and Cub Scout Committees, Co-Leader of Explorer Post 77, Boys Little League. At Big Brothers/Big Sisters Jean was both a Big Sister and on the Board of Directors for many years, RSVP Program, serving Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Ctr. and Westminster Manor, and a member of Saints Peter and John Episcopal Church.

She was an active bowler and a member of the 600 Club, served on the WIBC Board of Directors, and Treasurer of many leagues for many years. A life member of the VFW Auxiliary, having served in all Officer positions and fourteen years as Treasurer.

Surviving are her sons: Herbert (Sue) Dyson, Auburn, Joseph ( (Lorraine ) Dyson, Auburn, Walter John (Anna) Dyson Dundee; several Grandchildren; Great Grand children; nieces, nephews. Many cousins whom she enjoyed many annual dinners.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, sister Janet Lutkins, husband Albert in 1999, a son James, and grand daughter Crystal.

Private funeral services will be held for the family at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. with Reverend John Rohde, Pastor of the Episcopal Church of SS Peter & John of Auburn officiating. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Her family wishes to extend special thanks to everyone at Mercy Apartments, Home Instead, SCAT Van and the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Memorials may be remembered to Home Instead or SCT Van in memory of Jean.